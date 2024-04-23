NAIDOC funding for local corporations

Four Mid-Coast Aboriginal land councils/corporations will each receive $4000 to put towards NAIDOC Week celebrations later this year.
The money will be drawn from the MidCoast Council NAIDOC Funding Policy, which began as a pilot program in 2023.
Monies will be given to Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation, Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council, Forster Local Aboriginal Land Council and Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest Aboriginal Reference Group in conjunction with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council/Murrook Cultural Centre.
In Forster the $4000 will be allocated for the Aboriginal Land Council Cabarita Community Day for an all-community celebration of local Aboriginal history and culture, while child care centres, community service organisations, government agencies also will attend.
Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation will hold a family fun day for the community with kids' games and sport, arts and craft, barbecue and bushtucker.
A community Event on Biripi country will showcase showcasing community services, NGOs and Aboriginal organisations which provide services for the Aboriginal community, while activities like weaving, shell art, painting, singing, language, children's races and much more will highlight activities being organised by Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Aboriginal Reference Group in conjunction with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council/Murrook Cultural Centre will hold a community day at the Tea Gardens Public School showcasing a range of activities school including cultural activities (boomerang and spear throwing), didge playing and dance, followed by a barbecue.
"The fact that this amalgamated council is working with the NAIDOC celebrations as well as having its own Aboriginal reference group shortly is great," Dheera Smith said.
