Draft masterplan ready for exhibition

The completion of the Smiths Lake Recreation Park masterplan is reaching its final stages after councillors agreed to release the draft plan for public exhibition.
The recommendation to present the plan for public comments was agreed at the MidCoast Council ordinary monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 17.
Foundations for the masterplan stretch back to 2022 when it was developed by the Pacific Palms Community Association - Smiths Lake subcommittee.
The plan was developed following engagement meetings with the Smiths Lake community.
In late 2022 council officers worked with the community to deliver on some minor improvements at the reserve which are aligned to the draft masterplan including undertaking tree planting and landscaping, strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton reported to councillors.
However, to continue to deliver all of the elements in the masterplan it is important that the draft plan is tested with the broader community, Ms Hatton said.
"This will provide future strategic direction and assist with alignment to grant funding opportunities to allow for further implementation of the masterplan."
This project was funded through NSW Government grant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.