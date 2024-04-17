Help shape the future of the Mid-Coast

Mid-Coast residents are invited to help shape the strategic direction of the region by reviewing the Community Strategic Plan.
"Our Community Strategic Plan sets the direction for our community for the next 10 years and we want to hear from Mid-Coast residents to make sure we are on track," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
The plan sets out a long-term vision for the community and the outcomes that matter to them.
The plan is used by council, the community, state and federal government agencies to plan for the region's future.
The community is asked to review the plan every four years to ensure when new councillors come on board after a local government election, there is a clear direction from the community on what is important.
The community's priorities are captured in the plan, and help council prepare its annual plans for implementation.
Other agencies also will use the plan to deliver outcomes in the areas of their responsibility.
"We know things change over time, so we want to know if there are emerging priorities for our region that need to be included in our plan," Cr Pontin said.
You can have your say online at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/CSP by completing a short survey and quick poll.
You can also come and have a chat with staff at several workshops and pop-ups planned across the region, Cr Pontin said.
The consultation is open until Sunday, June 30.
There will be four workshops held across the Mid-Coast, with people able to register to attend any one, no matter where on the Mid-Coast they live.
Workshops will take around two hours and participants will identify Mid-Coast priorities across the four key areas in the community strategic plan:
If you can't make a workshop, there are pop-up sessions planned between April 30 and June 15 at Pacific Palms, Wingham, Forster, Bulahdelah, Old Bar, Harrington, Hallidays Point, Stroud, Nabiac and Taree.
Head to the link above to have your say, register for a workshop, or find a pop-up happening near you before June 30.
If you're not online, and can't make any events, we'd still like to hear your feedback.
Call 0419 980 566 and leave a voicemail with your feedback.
