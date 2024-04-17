Tea Gardens jetty construction to begin

Following unforeseen delays, upgrades to the Tea Gardens jetty and boat ramp are finally scheduled to begin on April 29.
The improvements include widening and lengthening the existing boat ramp.
A floating centre pontoon will be installed.
The boat rigging area will also be extended to align with the new boat ramp width.
The jetty, boat ramp and part of the car park in Apex Park will be closed for the duration of the works, which are anticipated to take 12 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Alternate boat ramps will be available for use during construction, including the ramps on Marine Drive in Tea Gardens, and Moira Parade in Hawks Nest.
The project began with community consultation in 2021.
The contract to upgrade the Tea Gardens jetty and boat ramp at Apex Park was awarded to Hunter Wharf and Barge in January.
For more information on this project, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tea-gardens-jetty-replacement and sign up to receive updates.
