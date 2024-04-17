Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tea Gardens jetty construction to begin

By Staff Reporters
April 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following unforeseen delays, upgrades to the Tea Gardens jetty and boat ramp are finally scheduled to begin on April 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.