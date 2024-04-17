Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Covering up Bulahdelah play area

By Staff Reporters
April 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture MidCoast Council.
Picture MidCoast Council.

Play time at Bulahdelah's Wade Park will be a lot cooler and sunsmart in the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.