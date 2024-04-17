Covering up Bulahdelah play area

Play time at Bulahdelah's Wade Park will be a lot cooler and sunsmart in the future.
Later this month work will begin by MidCoast Council to install a shade sail over the play area.
The work will start in late April with the erection of a pole, while in late May the shade sail will be installed - weather permitting.
Due to the nature of the works, the playground will be closed at times during the works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.