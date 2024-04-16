Pike in doubt for opener

FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins are unsure whether new inside-centre, Ryan Pike will be available for this Saturday's Lower North Coast rugby union clash against Manning Ratz at Taree.
New Zealander, Jacob "Kiwi" Williams, is ready to replace him in midfield.
The Dolphins are chafing at the bit after a fortnight without rugby following the washout of their Wauchope Thunder encounter and then their bye last weekend in the five-club competition.
The Ratz kicked off their winter with a highly impressive 33-12 win over the Old Bar Clams at Taree last Saturday following the 49-17 success of their women's 10-a-side team against Old Bar women at Taree Rugby Park.
The Ratz produced the strength up front and speed out wide to suggest they have the versatility to be prominent this year.
James Umu, at inside-centre, a powerful midfielder who appeared briefly and impressively for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins last season, is a newcomer for the Ratz.
