Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Big Heart Hike nets surf club thousands

By Anne Evans
Updated April 16 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a 21 kilometre warm-up, entrants in the 28 kilometre Big Heart Hike found the final climb to the top of Cape Hawke lookout a 'cinch'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.