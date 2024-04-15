Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gav's final swim

By Anne Evans
April 16 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A large assembly on Forster's Main Beach last Saturday, April 13 bade a final farewell to Forster Surf Club stalwart, Gavin 'Gav' Willams as his ashes were released into the waters off Tuncurry north wall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.