Gav's final swim

A large assembly on Forster's Main Beach last Saturday, April 13 bade a final farewell to Forster Surf Club stalwart, Gavin 'Gav' Willams as his ashes were released into the waters off Tuncurry north wall.
During his surf life saving career Gav had spent more than 900 hours in beach patrols, drone monitoring, emergency call out duties, training of others and supporting the young life savers in the making - the nippers.
Following his unexpected death, his extended family, Forster 'clubbie' mates, representatives of the clubs from along the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch, and visitors from across NSW held a 'paddle out' from Main Beach to place Gav's ashes in his beloved waters - a place which held enormous significance to him and partner, Amanda Willams.
Tuncurry north wall was where they met, north wall was where he proposed and north wall was where they had their final swim last Saturday.
Surf life saving jet skis, inflatable rescue boats, surf skis, rescue boards and free swimmers were part of the 'paddle out' while other friends and family lined the shoreline at Main Beach while a pod of dolphins offered a guard of honour.
In viewing a photograph of the release of Gav's ashes, Amanda Williams said: "A memory I will hold onto for a lifetime.
"For those who know, know - pictures speak 1000 words and this one has captured absolutely everything Gav has asked for," she said.
"Gav was not just my love, soulmate and best friend, he was my everything.
"Though I won't say goodbye to him, I hold onto the hope of our reunion one day.
"Until we meet again, my heart will always carry his love forever."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.