Gold medal win at nationals

FORSTER'S Joel Fleming will contest open events at the Australian Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast this week, hoping to improve his medal haul.
The 17-year-old already has two gold medals.
He won the Australian under 17 years 50 metres final while he was a member of the winning NSW relay 16-17 years team. He clocked 23.06 to win the 50 metre final.
Joel finished sixth in the final of the 100 metres freestyle and 12th in the 100 metres butterfly.
"It was a fantastic swim,'' coach Peter Sanders said of Joel's performance in the 50 metre freestyle
"He really had his mind on the job and he got it done.''
Sanders and fellow coach, Adele Gregory, were at the meet.
Joel was the best performed of the 40 strong Swimming North Coast contingent at the national titles.
Two other Forster swimmers, Ryan Brown and Sophie Scislo, also competed at the nationals.
The GLA will speak to Joel when he returns home next week.
In other Swimming North Coast news Taree Tornadoes will host the Swimming NSW Country Regional Championships on January 18-19.
"We last held the event in 2021 and it attracted more than 500 swimmers to Taree,'' club official Ian Smith said.
North Coast swimmers also are gearing up for a busy winter.
The Swimming North Coast Championships will be held on June 1 and 2 while Taree will host a short course meet on August 4.
