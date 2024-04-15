Black tie ball making its debut outing in July

Motorcycle groups generally conjure up an image of rebellious tough guys complete with a sleeveless leather jacket and multiple tattoos atop a Harley.
But, there are a host of social groups which visit sick kids, hand out Christmas presents and support various charities.
In the Great Lakes there is a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who like to frock up in their best dresses or dinner suits to raise money for charity.
Sisters on Steel SMC (social motorcycle club), Hunter Region NSW chapter is hosting the Black Tie Biker's Ball in early July to raise money for the Great Lakes Women's Shelter.
The only female bikers club in Australia, SoS has quietly raised thousands of dollars for local charities over the past decade or so.
"We're hoping this will be our big fundraiser for the women's shelter," co-organiser Gina Ferguson said.
Every Mother's Day and Christmas the club donates gift vouchers to the shelter for distribution to the women and children taking refuge in the facility.
"It is something just for the mums," she said.
Last year SoS gifted more than $900 worth of vouchers.
The Biker's Ball will be held on Saturday, July 6 at Club Forster.
We want everyone to scrub up.- Gina Ferguson
The three-course, sit down meal will be accompanied by live music, lucky door prizes and thousands of dollars worth of raffles including a giant TV donated by Harvey Norman, along with prizes for the bell of the ball and best dressed group.
"You don't have to be a biker come; everyone is welcome,' Gina said.
"But, we do want the girls to frock up and the men to dress up as well.
"We want everyone to scrub up."
The theme is black and white, however Gina has thrown a touch of gold into her ball frock.
For more information call 0421 159 753 or 048 406 473.
