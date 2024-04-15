Wanted teenager arrested in Taree for a range of crimes

A young person wanted by police was found in a bedroom hiding beneath blankets, where he was arrested and later charged with a range of offences.
On Thursday, April 11 police attended a Warrina Close, Taree, address after receiving information that a young person wanted by police was at the address.
Police stealthily approached the property and saw the wanted person inside the house.
Police knocked on the door and negotiated entrance into the house.
The wanted teenager was located in a bedroom beneath blankets.
The young person was searched, and a serrated edge knife was found in his shorts. When questioned about the knife, the young person stated that it was for self-defence.
The young person was also in possession of a satchel bag. When the satchel bag was searched, a car key was found. This key came from a premises broken into two days previously where the key and the car that the key belonged to was stolen.
The young person was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal and commit serious indictable offence, stealing a motor vehicle, carrying a knife upon apprehension, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court on April 12.
