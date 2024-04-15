Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate
Crime

Wanted teenager arrested in Taree for a range of crimes

By Staff Reporters
April 15 2024 - 11:53am
A young person wanted by police was found in a bedroom hiding beneath blankets, where he was arrested and later charged with a range of offences.

