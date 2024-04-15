Council swimming pools up for discussion

Management of the Tea Gardens and Wingham Memorial swimming pools could be passed over to community groups or small operators.
The recommendation will be debated during this week's MidCoast Council ordinary meeting on Wednesday, April 17 after long-time managers, the YMCA did not renew its contract.
Reporting to councillors, pool supervisor, Alan Anderson said It had become apparent large specialist pool operators were opting out of managing smaller pools which didn't have additional services such as gyms, classes and indoor pools.
"This has resulted in the contract costs for the Tea Gardens and Wingham pools increasing and the level of service in terms of learn to swim, swim squads and aqua classes diminishing," he said.
Managing Great Lakes Aquatic and Manning Aquatic Leisure centres will be put out to tender.
The YMCA has been managing the Great Lakes facility since it opened in 1991, while it has been overseeing Manning since 2012.
Councillors will have to determine if a development application (DA) to undertake a three-lot subdivision in Wingham gets the nod after council received 11 submissions from the community.
Owned by the Presbyterian Church (NSW) Property Trust, the 1.1ha site includes a church, manse and ancillary structures.
This has resulted in the contract costs for the Tea Gardens and Wingham pools increasing and the level of service in terms of learn to swim, swim squads and aqua classes diminishing.- Pool supervisor, Alan Anderson
However, there is no plan to remove these structures.
Councillors also will be asked to consider placing the Smiths Lake Recreation Park Draft Masterplan on public exhibition.
In July 2023 council adopted the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023-35 (OSRS), which included the endorsement of the Smiths Lake Recreation Park masterplan
The masterplan was originally developed in 2022 by the Pacific Palms Community Association - Smiths Lake sub-committee.
The committee conducted community engagement with the Smiths Lake community to develop the plan In late 2022
Council officers worked with the community to deliver on some minor improvements at the reserve which are aligned to the draft masterplan including undertaking tree planting and landscaping.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.