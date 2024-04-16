Marie's secret to longevity revealed as 100th birthday looms

The significance of her milestone birthday continues to surprise Marie Foley.
The last of her seven siblings - four sisters including identical twin Doreen and two brothers - early next month Marie will celebrate her 100th birthday.
"I can't believe I'm turning 100," Marie told the Great Lakes Advocate late last week.
Delivered 10 minutes before her sister, Marie was born in the bedroom of her parents' Forest Lodge terrace.
According to family lore, the midwife in attendance got a bit of a shock after looking at the scales when the newborns were weighed - one twin was nine and a half pounds and the other nine pounds 18 ounces.
All my brothers and sisters were born at home; in fact my mother never went into hospital at all, Marie said.
"I said to Doreen it looks good out here come and join me," she joked about her sister's birth.
It is this sense of humour and fun which helped a reserved young and later older woman overcome her shyness.
"I love telling jokes, but I didn't always get them when I was younger."
And, while Marie and Doreen were dressed in identical clothing during childhood, they were thoughtful enough not to play jokes on the many who couldn't tell them apart.
But, when Marie was married, with Doreen as her bridesmaid, the priest was momentarily confused - I thought I was marrying Marie he said to Doreen thinking she was Marie.
Marie and her siblings were raised in Glebe after her parents, Albert and Ida Speer moved from Harbord (on Sydney's norther beaches) to be closer to work in the city and the older girls. The family in the past had lived in Forest Lodge.
The five girls slept together in the upstairs covered balcony, while the two boys were in a back bedroom.
"We knew every person in the area; it was lovely," she said.
I love telling jokes, but I didn't always get them when I was younger.- Marie Foley
It's hard to believe this ultra trendy Sydney suburb with its cafe scene, boutiques, books shops and restaurants was so small and friendly.
If someone was not well neighbours would come and make sure you were all right, she said.
But, not small enough that she was in her late teens before meeting future husband Keith, affectionately known as 'Fole' who happened to live in the same street.
Marie live in 31 Mitchell Street, and Keith lived in 40.
"He was one of the boys on the corner." referring to the popular hang-out of the day.
One of her sisters also married 'one of the boys on the corner'.
The couple was married at St James Catholic Church, Forster Lodge, where Marie was christened and next door to the local convent primary school.
After finishing school Marie worked in a sheet making factory firstly in Glebe and then in the city.
Following their marriage Marie and Fole remained in Glebe before relocating to Melbourne, primarily due to Keith's job with the then PMG (now Telstra).
"We loved ballroom dancing; I was very shy but I loved people and I was very active."
Following retirement they couple shifted to Forster.
"We had neighbours who used to travel to Forster every Christmas and they loved it."
Marie attributes her daily bowl of potato chips and a glass of red wine to her longevity, and in more recent time the friendships and activities from MidCoast Assist and the Tuncurry Day Club at the Salvation Army Hall.
Many who know Marie would also say her happy disposition and ability to share a good joke have also sustained her into these latter years.
She enjoys walking, courtesy of her late husband's walker, which she takes with a piece of fruit and bottle of water, and attending her church.
It was only in more recent times this active and soon to be centenarian passed in her licence, giving her vehicle to a very grateful great grand-son.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.