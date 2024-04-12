Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Massive March for Marine Rescue

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 12 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

March was a busy month for Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry with volunteers attending 13 search and rescue missions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.