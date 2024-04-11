Million Paws Walk a fun day out for doggies and their hoomans

It's had a four year hiatus - courtesy of the COVID pandemic and the passing of the main driver of the event - but the Million Paws Walk is being rebirthed in Taree.
Amanda Brooks of the RSPCA NSW Taree Supporters Group promises a fun day out for doggies and their accompanying humans at Taree Showground on Saturday, May 26.
"We're excited to have it back on the ground again," Amanda said.
The day starts with registration from 9-9.30am, with the walk beginning at 10am.
Registration for the walk is $5 per dog.
Amanda said they have deliberately kept the cost low.
"The Sydney (walk) charges about $25 (per dog), but we figure out community can't really afford that.
"Most families bring one dog but occasionally we've had two and I think on a couple of occasions we've had one family bring three, so it's not an expensive day out for people to come."
There will be a judging competition with prizes for eight classes, including biggest dog, smallest dog, waggiest tail, best dressed dog, best trick, pet and owner lookalike, and more.
Prizes for the judging competition are gift vouchers and have been donated by someone who wishes to remain anonymous. Raffles will also be being run through the event.
There will be stalls providing information, such as representatives from the local wildlife rescue organisation FAWNA, an RSPCA merchandise stall, and more.
The group hopes to also have a coffee van and a barbecue up and running to provide food and drink on the day.
"It's just to get dogs together and people out and about and talking with each other and sharing a bit of love as adults," Amanda said.
All money raised through the local Million Paws Walk goes towards the Taree Supporter Group's desexing program.
"We run a subsidised desexing program where people have to pay a minimal amount and that's open to anyone who's on a Centrelink benefit, that's where the money will go and also for supporting people with a bit of pet food and stuff if they need it," Amanda explained.
In addition to the subsidised desexing program, once a year the outreach team from Sydney RSPCA comes up and does free desexing targeting low socio-economic areas that are struggling.
As with all organisations these days, the Taree Supporter Group needs more volunteers. If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering with them, email Amanda at tareesupportergroup@rspcansw.org.au.
To learn more about the Million Paws Walk visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.