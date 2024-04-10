Forster athletes shine at State Little Athletics Championships

Six athletes from the Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club made the trek to Sydney late last month to contest the NSW State Little Athletics Championships being at Sydney Olympic Athletics Centre.
Over two days the athletes ran, jumped and threw themselves against the top athletes in the state and arguably the nation at the championships.
In what was a fantastic and highly successful carnival the athletes out-did themselves to earn their place amongst the state's best.
For three of the club's athletes it was their first time qualifying for the carnival to which they quickly had to wipe the awe struck from their eyes and get a taste of state competition.
Olivia Delardes started the carnival off with a credible 23rd in the 13 years girls 1500 metres.
"I didn't think it would be this hard," she said following the race.
To Olivia's credit it was her first carnival and with some more preparation in the off season will be better for the experience.
Charlotte Allen also excelled on the first day coming 11th in the female 10 years long jump.
With a PB and being right up in the mix her first taste of state competition sees her eager for more.
For the club's more seasoned athletes Jasmine Lette (13-14 multi class) and Ella McDonald (12 year female) on the Saturday showed their athletic abilities with stunning performances.
Jasmine picked up gold in the 100 metres and silver in the shot put and long jump.
Ella continued with her domination in the high jump event to take gold in what has been a successful 12 months defending her title form last year's championships and a recent silver at the national primary schools carnival.
A 20th in the 80 metres hurdles also capped off her day.
Also hitting the track on the Saturday was the club's under nine year old competitor, Harry Lynch who was valiant with 21st in the 400 metres.
Sunday brought about further competition with stand out performances from Harry Lynch with ninth in the 800 metres with a massive PB, seventh in the female 10 years shot put for Zara Rahman, Ella McDonald with 11th in the long jump, 20th in the 200 metres and a sixth in the triple jump which is even more astounding considering the current state of the clubs jumping facilities.
Jasmine in the multi class took home gold in the 200 metre 3rd in the discus and 2nd in the Javelin.
