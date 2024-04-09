Hawks have a winning culture

LAST season's problems are now ancient history and the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks are confident of a successful season in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Under 18 co-coach, Adam Doherty said this at the Group Three season launch held last Saturday night, April 6 at Club Old Bar.
Doherty said first grade coach, Robbie Payne had changed the culture in the club.
The Hawks had a well documented horror season in 2023 when they finished last in first and reserve grades.
However, Doherty said an influx of new players as well as the return by some former players had bolstered the roster.
He said the club would meet commitments in all grades and field a women's rugby league team in the Mid North Coast competition for the first time.
All clubs were represented at the season launch, where it was generally agreed the 2024 competition would be closely contested, with all first grade sides looking to be competitive.
