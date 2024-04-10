Ospreys' kick-off at home

SOUTHERN United officials will keep a close eye on the weather leading into Saturday's Newcastle Zone 2 football clash against Stockton Sharks at Boronia.
The Osprey have had a fortnight off due to the Easter break and then a bye.
Southern won the season opener against New Lambton Juniors, the game played at Tuncurry due to ground maintenance being carried out at Boronia.
"The fixture against Stockton is in the draw as being at Boronia Park and that's where we're expecting to play it,'' Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said
"The weather would be the only factor causing a change there I'd say.''
Newman believes the competition will be wide open.
The Ospreys were promoted to Zone 2 this year after winning Zone 3 in 2023.
"I really think it is going to be a very difficult season to pick results,'' Newman said
"With the promotion/relegation system established now, everyone will be gunning for the one promotion spot in our league and rumour has it that a few of the clubs have invested heavily in their squad to try to claim that one spot.
"We've been fortunate to have retained the bulk of our first grade core from last season but there's a few new faces who are already starting to press their claims for a first grade berth.
"So that's a good thing.''
Games start from 11am this Saturday, April 13.
