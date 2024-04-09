Troubling times for cancer patients and those who assist them

A double whammy of an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with cancer and the rising cost of living putting pressure on everyone is causing Manning Valley Can Assist to be "bombed" with requests for help.
So much so, the charity, which helps rural cancer patients in the Mid-Coast with financial assistance while they are undergoing treatment, has had to scale down what help it can give.
Manning Valley Can Assist (MVCA) president, Kay Goon says they started becoming overwhelmed with requests from October 2023, and it is creeping into this year.
"We've had so many applications for [help with] rates, motor vehicle registration, huge amounts for motor vehicle repairs; all absolutely legitimate and absolutely required," she said.
"But we're thinking we can't continue at this pace."
In the last financial year, MVCA supported 93 families. In the nine months since then, it has already surpassed that amount, helping 94 families, to the tune of $77,538.75.
"We will have well over 100 clients on our books by June 30 this year," Kay said.
To help keep things as equitable as possible, and keep a rein on the charity's finances, MVCA has now had to limit assistance to food and fuel vouchers, and no longer provide assistance with bills.
"The idea of that is to free up the patients' other funds so they can put those funds into paying their bills," Kay said.
"Where there is a need we will help as much as we possibly can," she said.
"Cancer is not going away in the near future and the costs of living are rising."
Rural cancer patients are at a distinct disadvantage compared to those living in major cities.
There's the cost of travelling to and from treatment which may be far from home, parking fees at big hospitals, accommodation, keeping the car on the road, and for many, keeping food in their families' mouths and a roof over their head.
Often, the cancer patient has to take extended time away from work, while a partner may be only on part-time or casual work, putting a huge financial strain on the household while the patient is having treatment.
"Can Assist is trying to take one less struggle away from people so that they can concentrate on their cancer treatment," Kay said.
More and more, hospital social workers in the Mid-Coast are referring patients to MVCA for financial help.
However, MVCA is struggling with its own "income".
The not-for-profit receives no government funding and relies entirely on the generosity of the public, which ir is always overwhelmingly grateful for.
And, of course, with interest rates rising, rent skyrocketing, and all of the other cost of living rises, it's not only cancer patients doing it tough - people generally are finding it tough and have less money to donate to organisations such as MVCA.
There are no wages being paid, all of the workers are volunteers and all administration costs such as stationery and postage are minimal.
There are no administration costs going to overseeing organisations, and all money raised in the community supports local cancer patients.
Since MVCA's inception in 2012, volunteers have raised $829,933 to assist 805 local families.
"All volunteers in our little group, they put in 110 per cent. I'm just really overwhelmed by the compassion that they have," Kay said.
The small band of volunteers numbers 12, so naturally, they are always happy for newcomers to join them.
If you are able to donate, no matter how small, or would like to find out about volunteering for MVCA, you can call Kay Goon on 0456 116 122 or email manningvalley@canassist.org.au.
To find out more about what Can Assist do visit canassist.org.au.
