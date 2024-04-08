Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forster surf club completion in sight

By Anne Evans
April 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weather permitting June 14, the official handover date of the new Forster Surf Club building is fast approaching.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.