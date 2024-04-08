Forster surf club completion in sight

Weather permitting June 14, the official handover date of the new Forster Surf Club building is fast approaching.
According to the new building committee chairperson, Ron Hartley, the installation of the walls for the single storey 'L' leg extension of the complex will occur this week, while pouring the concrete roof will be undertaken soon after.
"Our relationship with A W Edwards has been very pleasing throughout the whole project," Mr Hartley said.
"On hand-over, the club will itself be responsible for landscaping, but we have sought support from major companies and a lifestyle television program.
"The club will bear the responsibilities for the installation of audio-visual equipment.
"The upstairs function room will be completely ready with an industrial kitchen installed at hand over.
"As for the downstairs café-restaurant, we cannot tender for occupants until we receive approval from the Crown Lands Department."
The empty shell of the building has been largely funded by grants from the three levels of government.
Club members, however, are fundraising to meet the hefty fit-out costs with the next major function being the 28 kilometre Big Heart Hike being held this Sunday, April14.
The Big Heart Hike follows the spectacular coastline of the Great Lakes area from Black Head to Forster Surf Club to Cape Hawke Lookout and back to Cape Hawke Surf Club at One Mile Beach.
Participants can do as much or as little as they like.
The cost of the walk is $50 for adults and $10 for children under 12.
This includes a barbecue breakfast at Forster Surf Club. Of the $50 entry fee for adults, $40 will go directly to Forster SLSC. Entry forms are on the web page: https://bighearthike.com.au/
A site inspection was conducted last week by Member for Lyne, David Gillespie, and the MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
Both were impressed with the building progress and highly complimentary of the layout which features the function room being placed upstairs fronting the beach, the café-restaurant also overlooking the beach, and the members areas being at the rear of the structure.
