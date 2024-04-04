Partnership brings financial relief for community housing tenants

A collaboration between a major bank and charity organisation is helping residents living in community housing save hundreds of dollars on utility bills, and at the same time reduce emissions.
Great Southern Bank has completed the first phase of a community partnership with Mission Australia.
Through the partnership, the bank paid for energy and water efficient upgrades including heat pump hot water systems, LED lighting, water efficient taps and water tanks at a 41-unit complex in Forster.
Mission Australia expects these upgrades to reduce energy consumption by 30 per cent, resulting in potential savings of up to $500 annually on utility bills per household.
Great Southern Bank, customer officer, Megan Keleher said she believed the $1m partnership could create a meaningful impact on the lives of hundreds of tenants living in community housing.
"These energy and water upgrades in Forster are only just the beginning of a three-year partnership with Mission Australia to address today's challenges of rising electricity costs and climate change," Ms Keleher said.
"The strength of this partnership lies in combining our commitment to financial inclusion and climate action, with Mission Australia's expertise and experience as one of the country's largest community housing providers," she said.
Mission Australia regional housing manager, Naomi Donohoe said the upgrades would provide relief for tenants.
"Forster was our priority as the building is more than 40 years old and one of the least energy efficient in our portfolio," Ms Donohoe said.
"We've heard specifically from our tenants that they are struggling with the higher utility bills whilst trying to live comfortably in their homes throughout the year," she said.
Forster was our priority as the building is more than 40 years old and one of the least energy efficient in our portfolio.- Mission Australia regional housing manager, Naomi Donohoe.
"Partnering with Great Southern Bank on this project will save tenants money and reduce our environmental footprint."
Andre, a hospitality worker, has lived in Forster for more than 10 years and is one of the first to benefit from the energy improvements.
"These energy-savings upgrades are a win-win for myself and the environment," Andre said.
"The new heat pump hot water system means no more waiting for the water to heat up before taking a shower," he said.
" It's a significant difference. Makes me feel alive, feel complete, actually."
Janenne works locally at a school and she's already envisioning how she'll allocate the savings from her expected lower utility bills.
"It's going to be great for the electricity bills. I'd love to be able to go on a short trip somewhere with the money I'll save," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.