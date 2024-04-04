Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Partnership brings financial relief for community housing tenants

By Staff Reporters
April 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A collaboration between a major bank and charity organisation is helping residents living in community housing save hundreds of dollars on utility bills, and at the same time reduce emissions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.