Police uniforms do double duty in helping kids through trauma

Our police not only keep the community safe, but they are there at some of the most traumatic times in peoples' lives, providing support and, sometimes, much needed comfort.
Now even their uniforms are being put to comforting use.
Uniforms 4 Kids re-purposes old police and emergency services uniforms to make unique clothes and other items for children in need.
The not-for-profit charity began in Queensland eight years ago, and only recently came to Taree, thanks to Manning Great Lakes Police officer, Leading Senior Constable Kath Dunkley-Jones.
Kath partnered up with Robyen Gibney, who owns the Country Pickins Sewing Centre in Taree.
Kath provided the uniforms, everything from t-shirts and cargo pants to dress uniforms, while Robyen gathered community members to work on unpicking the uniforms and remaking them.
"They provided us with boxes, and bags and bags and bags of uniforms," one of the women donating her time and sewing expertise to the project, Frances Barberie said.
"So we've taken them apart and removed buttons and epaulettes and zippers and things, and cut them into pieces of fabric that are big enough to do something with."
Uniforms 4 Kids provides patterns and suggestions for things to make such as little shorts, skirts and t-shirts.
"But, on our initial day, we just got organised by cutting things out that we knew people could sew in a day easily, start to finish. So library bags and pencil cases and there's some hats," Frances said.
Of course, clothes and items made entirely out of "police blue" would probably not be fun and attractive to children, so 50 per cent of the fabric in items is allowed to be something more colourful.
The sewing group at Country Pickins also makes little cuddly toys as part of the project, which are put into bags along with items such as colouring books and pencils, which police keep in their cars to give to children at the scene of an accident or a domestic violence situation.
"So they've got something to say to the little one, 'oh look', and distract them," Frances said.
The clothes made from uniforms are also helpful for women and children escaping domestic violence, who often leave home without clothing.
"The idea is to have things on hand that will provide comfort and make life a little easier," Frances said.
To date there has been one working bee, on March 2, with 11 volunteers, including police staff, working on uniforms donated by Manning-Great Lakes Highway Patrol, Taree Crime Scene and the Manning-Great Lakes Police District.
On that very busy day, 25 items which included shirts, shorts, skirts, hats, pencil cases and library bags, were created and these will be distributed back into the Manning community.
Uniforms 4 Kids in Taree will continue on a regular basis, with the next working bee scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at Country Pickins Sewing Centre between 9am and 3pm.
Robyen donates threads and elastics, and there are overlockers and sewing machines available to use.
Alternatively, you can bring your own sewing machine, or, for those not comfortable with machines, there is always a need for people to hand stitch applique on, thread elastics through waistbands, and other activities.
Alternatively, if there are local groups or individuals within the local community interested in becoming involved in the Uniforms 4 Kids program, you can contact Leading Senior Constable Kath Dunkley-Jones at Taree Police Station on 5594 8299 or email dunk1kat@police.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.