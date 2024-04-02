Southern set for another week on sidelines

Southern United will sit another weekend out in the Newcastle Zone 2 premiership with the bye.
There was no play play over the Easter weekend while the Ospreys have the bye on Saturday, April 6.
The club's next assignment will be against Stockton on Saturday, April 13.
The game will be played at Boronia.
Southern had scheduled the opening round clash at Boronia on March 24, but switched it to Tuncurry due to council maintenance work.
Southern coach Jonathon Newman admits fortnight hiatus "isn't great".
"But we were missing five from the squad through injury or otherwise from the opening weekend, so it helps from that perspective,'' he said.
"We picked up a red card in reserve grade against New Lambton, and there's another two players away so it just balances itself out.''
The Ospreys won the first grade and third grade games against New Lambton but went down in reserves. This was the first time the club had fielded a third grade team.
Newman said better finishing in the first half by the Ospreys would have made the first grade encounter far more comfortable against New Lambton. Southern won the match 2-1 after trailing 1-0 early in the second half.
Stockton was beaten 3-0 by Cooks Hill in the season opener.
The competition proper is played over 22 rounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.