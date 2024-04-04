Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vikings at home for opening enconter

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry-Forster and Wingham played out last season's Southern League grand final played at Tuncurry. Wingham won 3-1.
Tuncurry-Forster and Wingham played out last season's Southern League grand final played at Tuncurry. Wingham won 3-1.

Great Lakes Vikings will open the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's season this Saturday, April 6 with a home game against Taree Wildcats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.