Vikings at home for opening enconter

Great Lakes Vikings will open the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's season this Saturday, April 6 with a home game against Taree Wildcats.
The match will be played at Boronia Park.
Taree struggled in the league last year, however, they have been bolstered by a number of players from the Old Bar club.
Old Bar won't have a side in this year's competition.
Last season's grand finalists, Tuncurry-Forster, are on the road to play Gloucester Scorpions at Gloucester.
Tinonee and Hallidays Point will meet at Wingham, with the game starting at 1.15pm.
Defending champions Wingham will play Wallamba, also at Wingham.
This match will kic-koff at 3pm.
Lansdowne Lions will have the bye.
Meanwhile, five clubs will again contest the Zone Premier League this year.
All are from the Hastings/Macleay area.
