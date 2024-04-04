Juniors to start a week early

Forster-Tuncurry will take on last season's grand finalists, Port City, in the opening game of the Group Three Rugby League under 18s competition at Lake Cathie on Sunday, April 21.
The 18s will kick-off a week earlier than the other grades.
This is because nine sides contest the junior competition, compared with eight in the other grades.
Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills successfully was given permission to play in the under 18s at last year's Group Three annual meeting.
This will be the first time the club has played in Group Three seniors although they have been in the junior league for a number of seasons.
All four under 18 fixtures will be played at Lake Cathie on April 21, with the Hawks/Port City the first on the program, kicking off at 11am.
A further under 18 round will be played at Lake Cathie on May 19 when there's a general bye in the other grades.
