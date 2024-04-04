Great Lakes Advocate
Juniors to start a week early

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 4 2024 - 1:00pm
Utility back Ashton Hilder looks to go through a gap in the defence during the recent trial game against Avondale.
Forster-Tuncurry will take on last season's grand finalists, Port City, in the opening game of the Group Three Rugby League under 18s competition at Lake Cathie on Sunday, April 21.

