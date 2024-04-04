Football gets a record result

A RECORD 14 teams will take part in this season's Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's competition this year.
The new season will start this Friday night.
Tuncurry-Forster will field two sides - Black and Gold, while Old Bar also has two teams - Barbarians and Gladiators.
Pacific Palms, Great Lakes United, Hallidays Point, Wallamba, Tinonee, Taree, Wingham, Lansdowne, Moorland and premiers Cundletown are all represented.
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said there had been a 31 per cent increase in female participation across the zone this year.
He said this would be a direct result of the performance of the Matildas in last year's women's World Cup played in Australia.
Mr Fletcher added the zone would have more than 6500 players in all junior and senior competitions this year.
The zone takes in clubs from Gloucester to South West Rocks.
Mr Fletcher was due to meet with zone officials on Wednesday to discuss the new season, which kicked off on Wednesday night with the more than 35 grades.
"This year I'm leaving the running of the competitions to our general manager, Phil Beale and his staff,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"I'll go back to being a chairman.''
While elated with the response to the Southern League women's competition, Mr Fletcher said there would be some logistical problems, particularly with a gulf in standard between some of the sides.
He said at this stage it would be one division.
"I'm not sure what they have in mind with the competition,'' he said.
"They may decide to play one round and split it into two divisions or possibly have a two tier semi-final series.''
Tuncurry Black and Cundletown have been the two dominant sides in the women's competition for a number of years.
Last season the Jets beat Tuncurry-Forster in the grand final played at Tuncurry 4-1 after the scores were locked at 1-1 at halftime.
Meanwhile, Mid Coast play their first home game of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League season at Taree on Sunday against Charlestown Azzurri.
