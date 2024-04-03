Great Lakes Advocate
Palms get chop

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 4 2024 - 5:00am
Nate Addison from Pacific Palms in action in a Southern League clash against premiers Wingham at Wingham last season. Picture Scott Calvin.
FOR the first time in the club's 50 year history, Pacific Palms won't field a team in the open men's football competition this year.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

