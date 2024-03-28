Lace up your runners Memory Walk & Jog is heading to Forster-Tuncurry

Approximately 400,000 Australians are living with dementia, and that number is expected to double in the next 35 years if a medical breakthrough is not fund.
But, everyone can help by joining the inaugural Forster-Tuncurry Memory Walk & Jog taking place in early May.
The first local event follows requests from locals to Australia's largest annual fundraising event, Memory Walk & Jog.
For the first time walkers, runners and joggers in Forster and Tuncurry are invited to participate on Saturday May 11 at John Wright Park, Tuncurry.
Last year, more than 10,000 people walked, jogged and ran in cities and towns across Australia for people impacted by dementia and this year organisers hope to go even bigger.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
Memory Walk & Jog plays an important role not only in funding support, but also in raising awareness of dementia.
Sign-up to walk, jog or run, or join in as a Volunteer, at a Memory Walk & Jog event at www.memorywalk.com.au.
Share your Memory Walk & Jog experience on your socials and Donate today to support people living with dementia across Australia.
If you can't attend an event, why not organise your own group or individual walk or jog, with a My Way event. Choose your own date and location and register at www.memorywalk.com.au/get-involved/mw.
