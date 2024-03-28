Celebrating Ted's long list of achievements

Ted Bickford OAM, locally known as the 'graffiti buster' can add another accolade to his bulging trophy cabinet after being presented with a 2024 NSW Seniors Festival local achievement award
A delighted Ted was presented with his award during the 2024 Myall Lakes Senior's Concert in Forster this week by Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson.
"I congratulate Mr Bickford who has made our region a better place to live - thank you for your remarkable contributions," Mrs Thompson said.
For nearly three decades, Ted has selflessly volunteered as the graffiti buster, tirelessly working alongside young volunteers to combat graffiti in the Great Lakes region.
In more recent years Ted has taken his services to all corners of the Mid-Coast region.
"Thanks to Ted's dedication, our community, including our skate parks, remains graffiti-free," Mrs Thompson said.
Ted runs a graffiti hotline for reporting incidents and goes beyond just removal by educating local youth through school programs, effectively deterring future acts of graffiti vandalism.
Furthermore, Ted's involvement with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Group demonstrates his commitment to community service.
Serving as the organisation's president for 10 years and recently commemorating 25 years of service.
Mrs Thompson noted Mr Bickford's contributions have been instrumental in the group's endeavours,
"Ted is a passionate advocate and over the years has worked hard fundraising money for the organisation through balls, truck shows, Bunnings barbeques, King of the Krater Skate Competitions and bowls days.
"Ted Bickford's commitment to our community and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is truly commendable.
"Thank you for your ongoing hard work, Ted and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition."
The Local Achievement Awards were among an array of events taking place across the state as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival, which enables older people to engage with each other, their community, and services.
