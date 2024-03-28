Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The story of (Mr) Bo (jangles)

March 29 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bo is a very handsome boy with beautiful leopard markings. Picture supplied.
Bo is a very handsome boy with beautiful leopard markings. Picture supplied.

Meet Bo (BoJangles) a good-looking 12-month-old Great Dane x Catahoula Leopard Dog who was taken in by Sweet Pea Animal Rescue in January after being found wandering around the Cedar Party area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.