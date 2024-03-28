The story of (Mr) Bo (jangles)

Meet Bo (BoJangles) a good-looking 12-month-old Great Dane x Catahoula Leopard Dog who was taken in by Sweet Pea Animal Rescue in January after being found wandering around the Cedar Party area.
This beautiful big boy was was extremely emaciated when he arrived into care, but is now back up to a much healthier weight and has so much more energy. Bo is very handsome lad with beautiful leopard markings.
His long legs and clumsy puppy stride are so endearing to watch as he races around after his favourite ball during playtime.
As playful as Bo is, he also loves some quiet time where he can snuggle up with his humans as they adoringly pat his head.
Bo would suit a home where he is able to receive copious amounts of love and affection.
A daily exercise routine is also a must for him, with a nice walk and some playtime in his fully fenced backyard.
Bo would be best suited to a home where the children are comfortable with large doggies - being able to throw a ball for him would be a big bonus too.
Now ready for adoption, Bo has been was desexed, microchipped, he is fully vaccinated and up to date with parasitic preventatives.
If you think Bo is a match made in heaven for your family, apply to adopt him today.
His adoption fee is $500, which contributes towards his care to date.
Bo shows curiosity about the world around him, which is amazing considering the life he came from - highlighting his adaptability.
