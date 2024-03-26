A sweet farewell to Rob and Sam

Running a busy, but successful veterinary practice has been rewarding, but at the same time exhausting for Rob McMahon and Sam Blake.
And, following 10 years at the helm the partners aside on Wednesday, March 27 to a pursue new, and possibly an unknown future.
"We're not making any definite decisions - at least for six months," Sam said.
"We are going to allow ourselves to get a different perspective; we want to travel but we are not going to do nothing.
Those plans also will include spending time with their 'menagerie' of rescue pets, catch up with family and friends, and pour more hours into their animal rescue project.
One aspect of the Sweet Pea enterprise which will not change is the highly successful animal rescue.
The partners in business and life plan to continue to care for and rehome the hundreds of dumped and unwanted pets which come through the practice's doors every year.
The self-funded Sweet Pea Animal Rescue has been caring for surrendered, neglected and dumped animals since 2016.
"This is about making a positive difference in the lives of other living beings - humans and animals.
"I would love to make a long term difference."
Sam is keen to use her skills acquired through a Masters in International Animal Welfare to bring forward legislative changes for animals in domestic, production and research situations.
Ethics and law formed part of her thesis.
We're not making any definite decisions - at least for six months.- Samantha Blake
"Both of us are tired and burnt-out."
Sam explained the veterinary industry was in a state of crisis, struggling to attract vets to regional areas and graduates willing to work after hours.
'In the city they have 24 hour hospitals."
Sam believes every practice needs at least two vets; it's two years since Sweet Pea had two full-time vets.
Based on client numbers Sweet Pea would ideally operate with at least another two vets.
She said there were a number of factors contributing to the vet shortfall, including an increase in pet ownership.
"We recognised some time ago we couldn't keep going the way we were."
While the office keys were officially handed over to vet, Kurt Landsberg and practice manager, Zsuza James yesterday, the practice was purchased by Queensland based Pets Central two years ago.
The couple has come to Forster from Durban, South Africa via New Zealand.
"It feels like we are back home (South Africa) again," Kurt said.
Between a busy day of appointments earlier this week Rob managed to pass on a few comments, echoing Sam's previous words he too was exhausted, and he was going to 'rest'.
Moving forward, and in between much deserved respite, he plans to catch up with family, do some bushwalking, travel and, take the motorbike out.
"And, to do good wherever I go."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.