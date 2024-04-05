Unloved and unwanted, dogs and cats abandoned in growing numbers

It's raining cats and dogs; figuratively speaking that is, and the good folk at animal rescues and shelters across the region don't know what to do about it.
In the last couple of months there has been an explosion of animals being dumped or abandoned, primarily cats and kittens, and rescue shelters are overwhelmed.
"Rescues and pounds across the state are at capacity," Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster volunteer, Rebecca Gallagher said.
Over the past six months Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster has received 114 surrender requests.
But, there is no place left at the 'inn' so to speak, with the facility's eight cat and kitten enclosures bursting at the seams, while it has expanded dog and puppy accommodation from seven to nine kennels.
At the same time some dogs have been taken into foster care and assisted homes.
And, while Sweet Pea had received 157 adoption applications, only 23 were successfully re-homed.
"We have been over capacity for a while."
Twenty six cats and kittens have been surrendered or dumped in nearby bushland or on the facility's reception counter since the start of the year.
One person even went as far as leaving a note with his tiny victims.
According to Rebecca many of the unwanted animals were the result of the housing crisis, unwanted litters, financial factors and a change of life situation (divorce, job loss or a baby), or they have just become bored with their pet.
She said many people in the rental market were unable to find accommodation which accepted pets, and people were not desexing their pets.
They should think through ownership, what it takes to be an owner and how long you will have this animal for.- Rebecca Gallagher
People have to be responsible pet owners, she said.
"They should think through ownership, what it takes to be an owner and how long you will have this animal for.
"It is a life-long commitment.
"Some charities (including the Animal Welfare League) offer free or discounted desexing services."
Cats, which usually go on heat a few weeks after giving birth, can have up to four litters in a year, and produce on averaged 4-6 kittens.
"Sometimes people leave their cat behind when they move and the cat is left to look after itself."
A confessed cat lover, Rebecca described them as remarkable creatures.
"They are amazing companions and less work than dogs," she said.
She advised the best and safest way for keeping cats was indoors
"I would love to take every animal which comes in here."
