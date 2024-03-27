Three Forster Tuncurry all stars

THREE Forster-Tuncurry players have been named to play in the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars rugby league matches at Wauchope on Saturday, April 13.
This is a fortnight before the start of the season-proper.
English import, five-eighth Harry Reardon will play for the Group Three All Stars with Liam Simon and Beau Lowry in the Indigenous squad.
The group has yet to announce the Indigenous All Stars under 18s, Indigenous Women and All Stars Women's teams.
Reardon was a standout for the Hawks in a trial game against Avondale played at the Harry Elliott Oval in Tuncurry.
Coach, Robbie Payne is confident Reardon and fellow Englishmen, Ben Fisher will prove to be an effective halves combination this season.
Both had their first games for the club in the trial.
The Hawks will play a further trial against Bosco Bulldogs from the Cronulla area at the Elliott Oval on Saturday, April 6.
Coach Payne is confident the Hawks will have the roster to be a contender for major honours this season.
The club had a horror year in 2023, however, Payne said hard work by the committee would ensure there'll be no repeat this season.
As reported last week, the Hawks will be at home to Macleay Mustangs in the opening round of the season on Sunday, April 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.