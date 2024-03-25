Gary Breese catches his perfect wave

' Gas' has caught his endless perfect wave'.
With these beautiful words, Sue Breese, announced online the death of her husband and Cape Hawke Surf Club legend, Gary 'Gas' Breese.
Following the announcement by Sue, it was with deep regret and sadness that Cape Hawke Surf president, Gary Curtis, informed his fellow members that staunch club identity, Gary Breese, had died on March 17 after a long illness with a neurological condition, progressive supranuclear palsy.
Gary was 66 years old.
"Gas joined the club and was awarded his Bronze Medallion in 2007, then continued with active beach life saving as part of patrol two for the following 14 years until his condition prevented him from active involvement," Gary Curtis said.
"His daughters, Michaela and Annecy, progressed from Cape Hawke nippers to patrolling with him.
"His wife, Sue, has been a member of patrol two as well from 2008 to the present.
"They were great travellers in their younger years, experiencing many countries and living abroad together.
"Gas gave 386 voluntary patrolling hours in community service.
"In 2009, he was acknowledged with the club captain's award, in 2020 our club's distinguished service award, and in 2021 the Surf Life Saving Australia 10 Year National Patrol Service Award."
Gary Breese was born locally and was recognised as true waterman - a great surfer, swimmer, and a competitor for Cape Hawke Surf Club.
He was well regarded as a skilful bricklayer, working on the homes and buildings for many in the community, including voluntary work on the construction of the Cape Hawke gear shed.
His later working years were spent as a learning support officer for students at Great Lakes College with whom he developed strong empathetic bonds.
Again from Gary Curtis: "Gas' warm friendship, diligent support, and reserved humour will be greatly missed in the Cape Hawke Surf Club and wider community.
"Our thoughts are with his much loved and cared for family."
A commemorative paddle-swim out for Gas by friends and fellow 'clubbies' onto the water off South One Mile Beach was held on Friday, March 22 at 9.30 am, followed by a memorial service in the Cape Hawke Club function room at 2.00 pm.
