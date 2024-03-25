Great Lakes Advocate
Preparations underway for rugby union season

By Phil Wilkins
March 25 2024 - 12:00pm
The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins are building into a formidable team for the first round of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership - and they will need to be for the Wauchope Thunder were impressive winners of the championship last winter.

