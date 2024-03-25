Forster's escalating homeless cat crisis

Twelve months ago a handful of cats were dumped in Forster.
Exactly, why they were dumped many don't know.
However, there was a rumour doing the rounds a woman in the area had been hoarding cats and decided to let some of them go.
Whatever the story, the area is now home to more than 50 hungry, frightened, cold and defenceless cats and kittens.
And this colony is growing.
Cats are known to be highly prolific breeders, producing on average 4.2 kittens per litter and 2.1 litters per year.
According to a NSW Government website, councils do not have the regulatory power to enforce a cat curfew.
Council only has the power to restrict roaming cats if clear evidence is available that shows noise from a cat is causing a nuisance to or the cat is damaging a neighbour's property or wildlife.
Concerned with their wellbeing some locals have been providing food for the innocent creatures, which have been left to their own devices.
Struggling to survive, and possibly infested with fleas and ticks, the cats live under houses, in the scrub and bush or wherever they can find a dry, comfortable bed.
"A lot of people are trying to catch them; they love them but are sick of seeing them on the streets," animal rescue volunteers, Georgia Webb said.
"We're waiting until a rescue can take them; we just want them off the street," she said.
"We have contacted lots of rescuers between here and Sydney, but they are all currently full."
The 16-year-old animal lover is one of a small group who run a lost and found Facebook page, and physically go looking for much loved family pets which go missing.
"One of the kittens is being fostered at the moment and we have posted on Facebook we are looking for carers," Georgia said.
Georgia and her group are being assisted through this journey by Purrfect Match Cat Adoptions, Tinonee.
But, like every other rescue organisation, its site is bursting at the seams with surrendered and stray felines.
Concerned with the growing crisis facing unwanted dogs and cats, Georgia began her rescue mission two years ago.
"I have seen the overflow in towns and I wanted to do something.
"As a volunteer I know how long it takes to find homes."
A passionate animal advocate, Georgia volunteers at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue, Forster, works as an animal attendant at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital, is studying animal care at TAFE, runs a dog walking and pet sitting business and lives at home with four dogs, a cat and rescue parrot.
She has set-up a gofundme page to help purchase equipment - thermal drone and camera, motion detection cameras, traps, heavy duty gloves, food and carriers - needed to catch the strays and lost family pets.
The group is voluntary.
"A lot of the time when we go looking for people's lost pet we can be looking in the bush until early in the morning.
If anyone is in a position to foster some of the kittens and cats they could message Purrfect Match Cat Adoptions on either facebook or 0415 222 289.
