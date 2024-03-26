Robert beaten but unbowed

HE was on the wrong end of a points decision, however, 15-year-old rookie boxer Robert Dyer from Tuncurry is looking forward to his next bout.
Fighting in the 70 kilogram division, Robert went the three round distance in his first fight held as part of a PCYC fight night at Parkes.
His next assignment will be in Newcastle on April 13.
"I lost, but I thought I went alright,'' Robert said.
"It was a hard fight, but I was expecting that,'' he said.
His opponent had a couple of fights more experience than Robert and he thought that was telling.
"And he was better on the night, but I thought I did pretty good - I gave him a bloody nose - and now I'm looking forward to April 13,'' he said.
"I'm pretty keen and I learnt a bit from that fight.''
Robert says he needs to work on his fitness.
"I need to stick to the fundamentals and listen to my coach, Garry Crawford,'' he added.
His first became interested in boxing a bit over a year ago. Robert admits he lacked self confidence but his has improved since he first started training in the square ring in the program run by Taree PCYC.
He's hoping to have five bouts this year, but he's leaving that up to coach Crawford.
Robert heads to the Taree PCYC three afternoons a week for training, while he also trains at his home.
He's met some new mates through boxing, which is an added bonus.
"I like the crew at the PCYC,'' he said.
"I think boxing is a good sport to get into. I'm really enjoying it.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.