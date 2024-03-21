Fibre and photography works at Manning Regional Art Gallery

Two new exhibitions, Strange Notions and Hidden Jewels of the Southern Night Sky, will be launch at the Manning Regional Art Gallery next month.
The exhibitions, featuring fibre and photography artists, are on show from April 2 to May 18.
Strange Notions, by untethered fibre artists inc., showcases the interrelating interpretations and responses of 20 fibre and textile artists to the theme.
It delves into rich resources; from the tangible to the non-tangible, the personal to the communal.
The artists aim to extend the viewers' vocabulary of textile and fibre art by showcasing the different fibre mediums - encompassing the use of stitch, fibre, fabric, print, found objects and surface design, in a visually dynamic show.
It will provoke personal thoughts and journeys through their contemporary, innovative and expertly crafted works.
Hidden Jewels of the Southern Night Sky is by local photographer Kevin Mitchel.
Renowned for his detailed captures of minute beetles, Kevin has shifted his lens to the cosmic world.
He presents a breathtaking exhibition featuring awe-inspiring images of nebulas and galaxies.
The gallery will close from March 24 to April 1 for installation of the exhibition and Easter public holidays.
It will re-open at 10am on Tuesday, April 2.
The official opening of both new exhibits is on Friday, April 5 from 6pm.
The official opening is a Friends of the Gallery fundraiser, entry is $15 per person.
For more information on gallery events and exhibitions, visit mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Exhibitions.
