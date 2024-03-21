Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate
Fibre and photography works at Manning Regional Art Gallery

By Staff Reporters
March 21 2024 - 12:00pm
Two new exhibitions, Strange Notions and Hidden Jewels of the Southern Night Sky, will be launch at the Manning Regional Art Gallery next month.

