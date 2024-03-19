Great Lakes Advocate
Palms go back-to-back

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated March 20 2024 - 9:48am, first published March 19 2024 - 6:00pm
Pacific Palms retained the Manning T2 cricket premiership when beating Bulahdelah in the grand final played at Bulahdelah.
PACIFIC Palms retained the Manning T2 cricket premiership by beating minor premiers in a tense and low scoring grand final played at Bulahdelah.

