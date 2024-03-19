Palms go back-to-back

PACIFIC Palms retained the Manning T2 cricket premiership by beating minor premiers in a tense and low scoring grand final played at Bulahdelah.
Bulahdelah dominated the competition-proper, won the toss and elected to bowl in the grand final. They restricted Palms to 8/127 from the 40 overs. Palms were reasonably well placed at 3/58 but slumped to 7/102.
Jock Webb with 28 and Sam Allan, 29, were the leading run scorers. Caleb Grimshaw and Simon Miller came together with the score at 8/104 and put on an invaluable unbeaten partnership of 23 run partnership to take the score to 127. Grimshaw made 11 and Miller eight.
Skipper, Geoff Matheson took 2/22 for Bulahdelah and Ross Metcalfe 2/43 from eight. Wayne Thomson opened the bowling and sent down eight frugal overs to claim 1/7.
Bulahdelah crashed to be 3/29 in reply but recovered to be 6/114 at one point. However, the Palms bowlers managed to restrict the scoring, with Bulahdelah falling just short at 8/123 after 40 overs.
John Barry's 50 was the game high before he retired.
Blake Matheson made 23 while Zane Pringle was run out for 13.
Palms conceded three runs in the final three overs with Grimshaw bowling a maiden in the last over of the game.
The Palms bowlers gave little away, with Grimshaw finishing with 1/10 from eight, Webb 2/20 from six and Ben Jones 2/30 from eight.
TAREE West defeated Great Lakes in the Manning junior cricket under 15 grand final played in Taree.
This is a T20 competition. Taree West batted first and were 7/95 at the completion of the 20 overs. Kobi Harris with 3/8 and Beau Peter, 2/9 were the most successful Great Lakes bowlers.
At 4/65 in the run chase Great Lakes looked poised to win the match. However, wickets tumbled steadily and they were all out for 77 in the 17th over.
Martyn Light top scored with 24 from 18 deliveries. He hit four boundaries. Openers William Coombe (12) and Zayne Harris (13) gave the side a solid start of 32.
They were the only three batters to make double figures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.