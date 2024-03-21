Club2Club swim

ORGANISERS are hoping a field of more than 100 will contest the Dorsal Club2Club ocean swim on Sunday.
The 3.8 kilometre main event starts at One Mile Beach (Cape Hawke Surf Club) and finishes at Forster Main (Forster Surf Club). The 2023 swim attracted 91 entrants.
With a history dating back more than 20 years the Dorsal Club2Club is registered with Australia's premier ocean swimming organisation - oceanswims.com. It began in 2001 when a group of surf club members from Cape Hawke and Forster clubs contested an informal swim between the two clubs.
Sunday's program consists of three ocean swims - 250 metres (for swimmers aged eight and over), 500 metres (for 10 years and older) along with the main event. Both will be at Forster Main. Entrants have to be aged 14 and over to tackle the 3.8 kilometre swim.
Entries close at 2pm on Saturday and can be made online through oceanswims.com
Last year's Club2Club was won by Belmont North's, Christopher Wilson.
Wilson completed the journey in a time of 1:03.42 and was closely followed by of Nigel Ray from Elermore Vale in 1:04.00.
Jonathon Roberts-Thomson from Waratah was third in 1:10.28.
Alison Joyce from Whoota Whoota was the first woman with a time of 1:19.49 followed by Helen Federoff, South West Rocks 1:21.54 and Kim Findlay, Wamberal in 1:23.42.
