Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gavin Williams soars high following unexpected death

By Anne Evans
Updated March 18 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forster Surf Life Saving (SLS) Club, the Lower North Coast SLS Branch and SLS NSW have lost an outstanding asset following the unexpected death of Gavin 'Gav' Williams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.