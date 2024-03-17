Head-on collision closes The Lakes Way

A man has died, while another was taken to Manning Base Hospital, Taree following a head-on accident between a motorcycle and a station waggon earlier today.
Just after 11am this morning, Sunday, March 17 emergency services were called to The Lakes Way, Boolambayte, near Bulahdelah after a Harley Davidson and a Ford Territory collided head-on.
The 57-year-old Harley rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported by road to a nearby showground.
However, he died shortly after.
The 65-year-old Ford driver was taken to Manning Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene with The Lakes Way closed in both directions while the scene was forensically examined.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
