The ultimate guide to the premier league: Everything you need to know

Make sure to do your research so you get to enjoy the EPL even more. Picture Shutterstock

The ultimate guide to the premier league: Everything you need to know

The Premier League stands as the pinnacle of professional football in England, representing the apex of the English football league system. Earning the Premier League title is synonymous with being crowned the champions of England. This distinguished competition emerged in 1992 when the top division clubs decided to part ways with the Football League to establish a distinct identity for the elite tier of English football.

Each year, over a span of nine months, the 20 elite teams battle it out across 38 matches, playing each other both at home and away, in a quest for supremacy and glory in the realm of English football.

The best tips on the EPL are always available if you know where to look. So make sure to do your research so you get to enjoy the EPL even more.

Season kick-off

The Premier League unfolds over an exhilarating nine-month season, captivating fans worldwide with its high-octane football action. Mark your calendars, as the 23/24 Premier League campaign ignited on Friday, August 11. Reigning champions Manchester City kicked off the season against newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor, promising a spectacle of skill and strategy as the quest for English football supremacy resumes.

Season finale

The climax of the 2023/24 Premier League season unfolds on Sunday, May 19, 2024, marking a decisive moment when the champion of England is crowned in a ceremonious conclusion to the football saga. On this day, the fate of three teams will also be sealed as they face relegation to the Championship, signalling a shift to England's second-tier league.

A unique feature of the Premier League's final showdown is the simultaneous kickoff of all matches at 16:00 BST, ensuring a riveting finale across the nation as each team battles for their place in history.

How the Premier League operates

The Premier League operates on a finely tuned point system that is straightforward yet pivotal to the competition's intensity. Teams vie in 38 matches throughout the season, with a win, draw, or loss translating into 3, 1, or 0 points, respectively.

Ultimately, the club amassing the highest point total is exalted as the Premier League champion. The intricacies of league standings come into play when clubs are tied on points. Here, goal difference becomes the critical tie-breaker, followed by the number of goals scored if the goal difference is identical.

The top four teams, subject to meeting additional criteria, secure their passage to the coveted UEFA Champions League, while the season's end sees the bottom three clubs facing relegation to the Championship, marking a demotion to the second tier of English football. This point-based system fuels the competitive spirit of the league, ensuring every match counts toward the final standings.

Eligibility and promotion within the Premier League

The Premier League, the zenith of English football, comprises the crème de la crème of 20 teams, their composition dynamically determined through the English Football League system. Ascension to this elite club is a coveted achievement; the Championship's top two teams win direct promotion, thereby sealing their Premier League status for the forthcoming season.

Meanwhile, teams positioned third to sixth in the Championship engage in a fiercely competitive playoff, with the victor securing the final promotion slot. Conversely, the Premier League's season concludes with the relegation of its bottom three teams to the Championship, ensuring a perpetual cycle of hope, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of football excellence across the tiers.

This reciprocal framework not only maintains the integrity and competitiveness of the league but also provides a structured pathway for clubs aiming for Premier League glory.

Fixture selection process

Determining the Premier League fixtures is a meticulous process that commences once the season's line-up is confirmed. Utilising a specialised pairing grid, teams are initially matched, ensuring that each side hosts an equal number of games. A sophisticated algorithm then randomly assigns the matches to specific dates, carefully dividing the season into two parts.

This strategy guarantees that identical fixtures are spaced out, preventing back-to-back repetitions and fostering a fair and balanced schedule. This methodical approach not only adds an element of unpredictability but also ensures competitive integrity throughout the thrilling Premier League season.

Winning strategies in the Premier League

Achieving success in the Premier League is a complex endeavour that requires more than just talent; it demands consistency, strategy, and resilience across all 38 matches of the season. Teams vie for every possible point through victories and draws, with champions often securing wins in approximately 30 games to establish dominance.



In the tight race to the top, if teams find themselves level on points, the championship could hinge on goal difference-a critical determinant that underscores the importance of both offensive prowess and defensive solidity.

Should goal difference fail to break the tie, the total number of goals scored comes into play, followed by additional tiebreakers if necessary. This intricate hierarchy of criteria emphasises the Premier League's competitiveness, where every goal counts, and every match is a step toward potential glory.