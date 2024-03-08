Council establishes asset advisory committee

During the December ordinary council meeting councillors resolved to establish an Asset Advisory Committee.
The thinking behind this resolution was provide strategic guidance on the effectiveness of asset management including the strategic review of property and land assets.
During the February ordinary MidCoast Council meeting Jeremy Miller and Troy Fowler were appointed to the committee.
The eight member committee also would include mayor, Claire Pontin, who will act as chair, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, general manager, Adrian Panuccio, and council directors, as determined by Mr Panuccio, from time to time.
