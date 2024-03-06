Sunset Avenue project gets council approval

Following years of uncertainty, a Forster family has been given the go ahead to proceed with renovations to their Sunset Avenue home.
During a site inspection of the property last year council staff identified a number of unauthorised work had already been undertaken.
The developer has since amended the plans and put forward an updated DA.
A site inspection has confirmed the unauthorised works have been removed, MidCoast Council development assessment and certification services manager, Adam Matlawski reported to councillors.
The amended plans submitted on January 29 are consistent with the current building, he said.
"As a result of the owner's decision to remove the unapproved structures, the compliance action commenced in relation to unauthorised works has been closed.
"To bring the matter to a conclusion, a Penalty Infringement Notice has been issued to the owner of the premises."
Before the DA was approved Peter Epov argued the used of the wording, unauthorised/unapproved structures.
"The structures are either lawful, meaning they were approved for a DA, or unlawful if they were constructed without council approval," he said.
"I don't know how unauthorised fits in.
"What is extremely impressive here is the speed at which the plans were reviewed, were considered and reported back to council given it was only lodged on the 29th of January of this year
"That is a little over 20 days, quite remarkable
"I sincerely hope that all our residents who submit amended plans will also receive the benefit of similar treatment.
"Somehow I doubt that."
Cr Epov was asked to retract his inference that council had in this instance acted inappropriately when a point of order was raised by the deputy mayor, Alan Tickle and Jeremy Miller.
The DA was approved by all councillors present, except Cr Epov.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.