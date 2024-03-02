Aging amenities given the nod for major overhaul

Councillors have agreed to 'play ball', approving the release of $225,000 to renovate the aging amenities building at Danny Buderus Field (Taree Recreation Grounds).
Drawn from Greater Taree City Council superseded section 94 plans, a $400,000 federal government grant will help bolster the renovation kitty.
The Taree Recreation Grounds is one of the most prominent and highly utilised sporting facilities in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area), MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton reported to councillors before the February 28 ordinary council meeting.
The facility is broadly managed by council in consultation with the Taree Recreation Grounds committee (TRGC), she said.
The amenities building is used mostly by Taree Panthers Rugby League, Taree Touch Football Association, and the Taree Red Rovers Junior Rugby League Football Club.
The facility provides these user groups with changerooms, storage areas and a canteen and also supports other community events and casual user groups throughout the year.
The building also has a set of public toilets (male and female).
Jeremy Miller expressed concern the Panthers, touch and Red Rovers clubs were not putting any funds towards the project.
"These are public amenities, these are used by members of the public but they are predominantly used by those clubs," Cr Miller said.
"I'm aware the Taree Wildcats have done a lot of work and put $100,000 of their own money into various projects and I know there are other clubs as well." he said.
"I would much prefer a partnership between council and the clubs to have some sort of sharing cost.
Just to vote down a sporting facility that uses them; I don't think that is fair and equitable as many people play everywhere across the region.- Katheryn Stinson
"I know not all clubs have the capacity to do so, I am aware of that, but it would have been more positive to this motion if we had seen more from those clubs to fund raise."
We have public toilets all across our region regardless of what sporting facility uses them, Katheryn Stinson argued.
"Just to vote down a sporting facility that uses them; I don't think that is fair and equitable as many people play everywhere across the region.
"If the option is not to upgrade them because of the gap, then I don't think that is the right way."
"There is a massive increase in females playing various codes of sport, including rugby league, they ought to have better facilities that have been provided previously, which this will go towards," deputy mayor Alan Tickle said.
"It is also pointed out that these facilities are used by schools, some of the major sporting events occur at the recreation ground and they do get to use those amenity facilities
"When you look at the section 94 plan as it was for Taree the input into that for the regional recreation ground was because of its regional capacity to deliver good events for this area and how important this area is as a major sporting field so it is not inconsistent to use those funds because it was the very intent that they were."
Dheera Smith described the use of the facility by local schools as significant.
"It is almost mean spirited in my mind not to upgrade a facility that is often used by so many children and parents in this town."
