Ahoy me hearties, the Notorious is back in town

The casual observer could be excused for thinking Forster Tuncurry was about to be taken over by a group of marauding pirates as they were crossing the bridge yesterday, Friday, March 1.
Relax, it was just the Notorious, returning to the Great Lakes for short stay.
The Notorious is a full size, sailing recreation of a 15th century vessel of exploration, the Portuguese or Spanish caravel (light sailing ship)
Notorious was designed and constructed singlehandedly over a nine year period by Gaeme Wylie and launched at Port Fairy, (Vic) in 2011.
She has since sailed more than 20,000 nautical miles in Bass Strait, Southern Ocean, Tasman and Coral seas crewed only by Graeme and his partner Felicite.
This floating museum occasionally opens to the public for onboard and below-deck tours.
Thanks to Kerrie and John Imrie for sharing these great phtos.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.