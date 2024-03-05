Take a seat and grow your business

Share office or co-working spaces have long been part of the business landscape.
The concept became more popular following COVID-19 when many companies closed offices.
It allows cost savings and convenience through the share used of spaces, office equipment, receptionists and other services.
But, Forster hairdresser Carmel Gosper and her business partner, Michelle Reddy, have taken the concept a step further opening their salon chairs to fellow hair stylists for rent.
The idea was sparked when the partners opened their Daisy Bangs salon in Kularoo Drive, Forster earlier this year.
While the salon has eight stations and three basins employing staff was not on their business agenda.
Instead, the decision was made to hire the chairs, enabling hairdressers - many working mums - to have their own clients, and set their own working hours.
It's about flexibility, and being able to support one another, Carmel said.
"The business model encourages women to work for themselves and to be independent."
Carmel is well versed in the difficulties involved in being a single, working parent.
Until more recent times she owned and operated a salon in Wallis Street, while at the same time raising four children (now aged seven, 10, 12 and 14).
"It wasn't and isn't easy," she said.
"As working mums these things such as sick kids, extra curricular activities, education, fall on us."
When new mum and friend, Michelle was offered the chance to join the venture she quickly jumped on-board.
While Michelle isn't a hairdresser, she has plans this year to become qualified.
But, as a bookkeeper, she has the experience to run the business side of their enterprise.
"Hairdressing is my passion and the best way to do this was to bring in a business partner so I can concentrate on hair," Carmel said.
Instead of employing staff they have chosen to rent part of their work space to help pay for the rent, and at the same time share their knowledge and business expertise, along with Carmel's 20 plus years in the industry.
"We want to facilitate a happy and supportive, flexible environment, and also provide business support and education to the people who are renting."
Hair education is expensive, Carmel said.
But our girls can access this as part of our business model, she said.
While Daisy Bangs will be open from Tuesdays to Saturday, the salon is open for their freelancers on the days and times they choose.
"They have the option to choose their own working hours."
As part of this unique partnership a pop-up space has been provided enabling other local or travelling activities to set-up shop on a temporary basis.
