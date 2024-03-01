Dodgems, demolition derby and doggy high jumps at Wallamba show

The Wallamba District Show at Nabiac Showground might only be a one day event, but organisers pack in a huge lot of activities and entertainment that day.
Along with traditional livestock competitions, hall exhibits, and rides comes the ever popular dodgems, petting farm and woodchopping competition.
Nothing says country show like a whip cracking display, but the whip cracking at Wallamba this year comes with a spectacular difference - Walter Whip and the Flame, as the name suggests, is not just your normal display of whip cracking prowess, but one using fire and horses.
For something a little different, enjoy the mighty mini mower racing.
"We've got a crowd coming in that have little lawnmowers and they do demonstrations, but then they come up to the oval and they go round and round and have races, and entertain the crowd with their fancy footwork on their lawnmowers," Wallamba District A&H Association secretary, Carol Baines said.
"You can't get them to mow the lawn on on the weekend, but they're quite happy to play on them."
There's an all ages pet competition, plenty of food stalls and trucks to sate the appetite, a display of classic and vintage cars with Donk Motors, and more.
Gates open at 8am and close after the evening fireworks display finishes at 9.30pm.
Cost of entry is $12 adults, $5 pensions and children, and $35 for a family pass.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.