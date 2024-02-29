Cricket season drawing to a close but plenty of action still on offer

A weekend of cricket high stakes cricket awaits as teams from the Manning River District Cricket Association do battle for places in the season's grand final.
In the Tier 1 qualifying final, Taree United will take on Wingham at Chatham Park, while the Great Lakes Dolphins go up against Gloucester Bushmen at Tuncurry Oval in the elimination final.
The winner of the qualifying final will progress to the grand final in two weeks time where they will meet the winner of the match to be played next weekend between the elimination final winner and loser from the qualifying final.
The Tier 2 competition will see four games being played.
In the qualifying finals, Bulahdelah takes on Pacific Palms at Jack Ireland Sporting Complex, while Taree United meet Old Bar Tavern at Cundletown Oval.
In the two elimination finals, Old Bar Eggins will play Old Bar Cellars E.G. Trad Field, with Taree West Sixers to meet Wingham at Johnny Martin Oval.
All games to be played on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 1pm.
